Auto Workers Union Reaches Tentative Deal With Stellantis

The United Auto Workers union has reached a tentative deal with Stellanis that could end the strike as it entered its seventh week. The deal is reportedly based on one the union negotiated with Ford earlier in the week.

According to the Washington Post, the deal will provide workers a 25% raise over 4.5 years and include cost of living adjustments that could push the total wage increase to 30%.

The deal must now be ratified by rank-and-file members. The union said it expects many workers to return to work in the coming days before members vote on the new contract.

The UAW is still negotiating with General Motors, but sources with the talks told the Washington Post that both sides are close to reaching a tentative agreement.

The UAW began striking against GM, Ford, and Stallanis on September 15. It was the first time that the union engaged in a simultaneous strike against the "Big Three" U.S. automakers.