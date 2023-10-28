"Look out for Chris Brown featuring me," Messia said. "He actually did the 'Talibans' Remix and he said 'This is fire.' So we just decided to work on something new. He sent me some stuff and I did my verse and sent it back."



Chris Brown recently announced the plans for his forthcoming 11th studio album 11:11. He hasn't revealed the tracklist for the 22-song project, but it seems like Messia will appear on it. Prior to his Before they got into his music, Byron Messia also broke down his assortment of gold jewelry and where they came from for Nyla and Gabe.



Messia has been on a roll since he signed with Geffen/Interscope Records earlier this year. He dropped other singles like "Mad Dawgs" and teamed up with Burna Boy for "Talibans II." Check out the full interview with Byron Messia below.

