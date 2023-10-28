Ice Spice Channels Her Inner Betty Boop At Powerhouse NYC 2023

It's the second time Ice Spice has blessed the Powerhouse stage after she made her debut last year. Since then, she's released her EP Like..? and teamed up with numerous superstars from Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj. She recently teamed up with the Queen rapper for their joint hit "Princess Diana" as well as "Barbie World" for the Barbie soundtrack and hopped on the remix to Taylor Swift's "Karma."



Her latest performance at Powerhouse comes a few weeks after she dropped her new single "Pretty Girl" featuring Rema. The song is expected to appear on her debut album coming soon. During a recent interview with Complex, the young artist revealed the direction of her upcoming project.



“New York drill vibes, club music, Jersey club,” Ice Spice said. “I would say I'm bringing drill to new heights, and I feel like it would make sense to incorporate a lot of that in an album because, of course, there's trap and everything else, but so many people are doing it and it’s so saturated right now.”



Check out more scenes from Ice Spice's performance at Powerhouse NYC 2023 below.