Ice Spice Channels Her Inner Betty Boop At Powerhouse NYC 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
October 29, 2023
Ice Spice had to celebrate Halloween the right way.
On Saturday night, October 28, the Bronx rapper hit the stage at Powerhouse NYC powered by Smirnoff Lemonades. Fans screamed as soon as she walked out and were shocked at her stunning Halloween costume. Her signature her was dyed jet-black and curled up just like the cartoon character Betty Boop. She even did her make-up to match with her all-red mini dress and red heart-shaped garter. She struggled to keep her dress down as she performed numerous hit songs like "Munch," "In Ha Mood," and her recent single "Deli."
It's the second time Ice Spice has blessed the Powerhouse stage after she made her debut last year. Since then, she's released her EP Like..? and teamed up with numerous superstars from Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj. She recently teamed up with the Queen rapper for their joint hit "Princess Diana" as well as "Barbie World" for the Barbie soundtrack and hopped on the remix to Taylor Swift's "Karma."
Her latest performance at Powerhouse comes a few weeks after she dropped her new single "Pretty Girl" featuring Rema. The song is expected to appear on her debut album coming soon. During a recent interview with Complex, the young artist revealed the direction of her upcoming project.
“New York drill vibes, club music, Jersey club,” Ice Spice said. “I would say I'm bringing drill to new heights, and I feel like it would make sense to incorporate a lot of that in an album because, of course, there's trap and everything else, but so many people are doing it and it’s so saturated right now.”
Check out more scenes from Ice Spice's performance at Powerhouse NYC 2023 below.