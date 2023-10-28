Lola Brooke Brings Out ScarLip For Special Rendition Of 'This Is New York'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 29, 2023
Lola Brooke shut it down on stage at Powerhouse NYC.
On Saturday night, October 28, the Brooklynite took the stage at Powerhouse NYC powered by Smirnoff Lemonades. During her set, Lola busted out numerous tracks "Here I Come," "Just Relax" and "So Disrespectful." At one point in her set, she surprised the crowd by bringing out ScarLip. The Bronx rapper performed her smash hit "This Is New York" and even had Lola spit her own verse to the track. Once ScarLip dipped, Lola wrapped up her set by performing her recent single "You" featuring Bryson Tiller and hyping up the crowd about her upcoming project.
Lola Brooke's performance at Powerhouse comes a week after she announced the plans for her debut album Dennis Daughter. She dropped a trailer for the project on her Instagram timeline, which shows her writing in a diary that she's had since she was eight years old. She also debuts the official album cover and release date.
Lola Brooke's debut album will feature the remix to her hit single "Don't Play With It" featuring Yung Miami and Latto as well as her recent collaboration with French Montana "Pit Stop." She dropped the video for the latter track last week and even released a brief BTS vlog of the video shoot.
Look out for her debut album dropping on November 10. See more scenes from her performance at Powerhouse NYC and watch her interview iwth Nyla Symone and Gabe P below.