All The Jaw-Dropping Moments From Powerhouse NYC 2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie brought Highbridge to Jersey during his lengthy set. He opened with "Jungle" and performed other songs like "Ransom" and "Timeless" before he brought out some special guests. He tapped ScarLip to deliver her new song "No Statements" followed by B-Lovee who performed their popular collaboration "My Everything II." Towards the end of his set, Boogie paid homage to the late PnB Rock by performing their song "Lovin'."





