All The Jaw-Dropping Moments From Powerhouse NYC 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
October 29, 2023
Some of the biggest artists in the rap game made moments at Powerhouse NYC that fans will never forget.
On Saturday night, October 28, Power 105.1 held its annual Powerhouse concert powered by Smirnoff Lemonades. The Prudential Center in New Jersey was full of fans who came to see some of their favorite artists while dressed up in some hilarious Halloween costumes. The lineup included Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Lola Brooke, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Byron Messia plus DJ SpinKing and Friends. Every artist who hit the stage made sure to leave a lasting impression that fans will never forget.
The night was full of incredible moments on and off stage. Scroll below to see all of the best moments that went down.
Lola Brooke brings out ScarLip
Lola Brooke made sure to bust out all her hits from "You" to "Don't Play With It." Midway through her set, the Brooklyn rapper brought out fellow New Yorker ScarLip. The rising New York rapper came out to perform "This Is New York" and allowed Brooke to spit her own verse to the song.
DJ SpinKing surprises the crowd with appearance from DaBaby & more
DJ SpinKing brought out all of his friends at Powerhouse in celebration of his birthday. During his set, he brought out rappers 41, Teejay Drift, Sleepy Hallow and Rowdy Rebel. Towards the end of his set, SpinKing shocked the crowd by bringing out DaBaby who performed a handful of his hits.
Ice Spice dresses up as Betty Boop
Ice Spice had everybody's attention when she hit the stage in her set. The Bronx rapper performed all of her hits while wearing a sexy Betty Boop costume in celebration of Halloween.
Lil Durk brings out Byron Messia
Lil Durk had a memorable set full of surprises. The Chicago rapper performed a slew of his hits and even invited his boy Doodie Lo to pull up and perform as well. The biggest surprise happened midway through Durk's set when he brought out Byron Messia. The Jamaican-born, St. Kitts and Nevin native performed his hit song "Talibans."
Byron Messia speaks on working with Chris Brown
After opening up the concert, Byron Messia caught up with Nyla Symone and Gabe P backstage and spoke to them about all of his recent success. During their conversation, Messia told them about his collaboration on Chris Brown's upcoming album.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie salutes PnB Rock and brings out special guests
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie brought Highbridge to Jersey during his lengthy set. He opened with "Jungle" and performed other songs like "Ransom" and "Timeless" before he brought out some special guests. He tapped ScarLip to deliver her new song "No Statements" followed by B-Lovee who performed their popular collaboration "My Everything II." Towards the end of his set, Boogie paid homage to the late PnB Rock by performing their song "Lovin'."
Lil Uzi Vet loses his chain during his performance
Lil Uzi Vert had the crowd going crazy all throughout his set. Midway through his performance, he hopped into the crowd and began to perform but he realized that he lost his massive cross pendant. He managed to continue his set but still hasn't found his chain yet