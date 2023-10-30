Colorado Destination Named The 'Richest' City In The State

Florida has a vast array of places to live, but it's no secret that some locations carry a hefty price tag. That means you're going to have to earn some serious money in order to live comfortably in certain areas of the state. These places can range from pricey neighborhoods and trendy downtown areas to exclusive suburbs only accessible by the wealthiest people.

But, you don't have to be making six figures to see how expensive things can be in a city. If you're curious about these areas, 24/7 Wall St. recently released a list of every state's richest city.

According to their roundup, Colorado's richest city is the Denver metropolitan area. As of 2022, the median household income is $98,975 compared to the statewide average of $89,302. Over 2.9 million people call this city home.

Researchers explained how they determined their picks for the study:

"Using metro area level data on median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest city in every state. Additional income and population data also came from the ACS. It is important to note that four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed in these places rank as the richest by default only."

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.