'Contaminated' Home With Its Own Meth Lab For Sale In California

A San Jose residence was recently added to the California housing market that features a meth lab. Yes...you read that correctly. According to Red Fin, the property "has not been cleared of contamination" and is currently being sold for $1,550,000. The space features six bedrooms and three-and-a-half-bath bathrooms and is accessible to a nearby freeway and expressway. It was last renovated in 1976, one year after it was built, and has AC and a washer and dryer in the unit! Other features include a one-car garage, double sinks, and a fireplace.

Interested buyers will receive the home, located at 668 Potomac Court, "in its current state."

Here's what Cindy Selleos of Keller Williams Realty-Silicon Valley had to say about the property:

"Great Opportunity to own large home on a large 6000sqft lot, Great location to freeway and expressway. FHA has a loan option, documentation in disclosure package. Home has inactive Meth lab and meth contamination, see County docs. noting Garage location, remediation process and subsequent costs associated. Home has not been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in it's current state. No access prior to property being cleared by Santa Clara County's Health Dept. Guidelines. Access Denied by County."

For more information regarding the sale visit redfin.com.