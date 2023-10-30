General Motors Reaches Tentative Agreement With Auto Workers Union

General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative agreement, bringing a likely end to the six-week strike against the Big Three U.S. automakers.

GM was the final company to reach a deal with the union. Last week, Ford and Stellantis reached tentative contracts with the union.

While details about the deal have not been released, several sources close to the negotiations told the Detroit Free Press that it is similar to the deals the union reached with Ford and Stellantis. That includes a 25% wage increase during the 4.5-year contract and reinstating the cost-of-living adjustments.

All of the contracts must be ratified by the rank-and-file members. Those votes are scheduled this week, but workers are expected to return to their jobs ahead of the vote.

If the contracts are ratified, it would bring an end to the longest auto workers strike in 25 years.

"All signs are pointing to the end game here," Peter Berg, a professor of employment relations and director of the School of Human Resources and Labor Relations at Michigan State University, told the Free Press. "Once you get one deal, it allows the other parties to look at that and say, 'OK, what's good for us?' I think they're probably closer than not closer at this point. We're looking at a matter of days. When one agreement comes, it'll be a lot easier for the others to come."