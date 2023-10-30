Grim New Details On Social Worker Who Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Client

A social worker admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old boy she was assigned to counsel is reported to have threatened to kill the teen's mom and herself after her arrest.

Payton Shires, 24, was arrested on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after concerns were raised over text messages shared between the two on October 6, the Columbus Dispatch reported at the time. Shires was held on $500,000 bond, which she posted on October 12, before showing up at the teen's home with a gun, WBNS reported.

The teen's mother was away from the home but noticed a young woman on the porch through doorbell camera footage. Responding officers found Shires sitting with a gun pointed to her head and her finger on the trigger, yelling out threats that she was going to kill herself, according to court records obtained by WBNS.

The teen's mother told police that Shires had called her and threatened to kill both the mother and herself, accusing the woman and her son of ruining her life. The doorbell camera footage went down shortly after the phone call, which the woman claims was because Shires "cut the cameras."

The boy's mother reportedly contacted police on September 27 after discovering the messages and believed "something inappropriate was happening between her son and Ms. Shires after seeing messages asking if he had deleted the videos and asking if his mom had seen the videos or messages," according to the Columbus Police Department. The boy's phone was surrendered to police for a forensic evaluation which found a video of the teen and Shires, who was previously employed by the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP), which specializes in foster-care families, engaging in sexual conduct.

The boy reportedly told Columbus Police detectives that he and Shires engaged in intercourse at least two times, WSYX reports. On October 5, police conducted a controlled, three-way call in which Shires admitted to the boy's mother that they had engaged in sexual conduct.

Shires' bond was revoked after the latest incident and she will remain jailed until her next court appearance, which is scheduled to take place on November 6.