Heavily Armed Man With Explosives Found Dead At Amusement Park

The body of a heavily armed man with homemade explosives was found at a Colorado amusement park over the weekend. Workers at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park found the body of the 22-year-old before the park opened on Saturday (October 28) morning.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Walt Stowe said the suspect broke into the park overnight while it was closed. Officials closed down the park and did a complete search of the area for additional explosives.

The only other devices they found were in the suspect's vehicle.

Officials said that the man, who has not been identified, was wearing black tactical clothing, body armor, and a ballistic helmet. His clothing was also adorned with various patches and emblems that made it appear as though he was associated with law enforcement. He was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic handgun and had multiple loaded magazines.

Authorities have not said how the man died.

"While this investigation is still ongoing and very active, it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders," Stowe said.