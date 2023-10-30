Jung Kook Shares Teasers For Every Song On Upcoming Debut Solo Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 30, 2023
Jung Kook is getting ready to release his debut solo album GOLDEN next month and he's teasing fans with a new preview video. On Monday, October 30th, BTS' label BIGHIT MUSIC shared a new video that features the singer in various visuals as snippets of every track on the album play.
The tracklist and timestamps in the new video are below:
- 0:00 3D (feat. Jack Harlow)
- 0:27 Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)
- 0:44 Seven (feat. Latto)
- 1:01 Standing Next to You
- 1:20 Yes or No
- 1:42 Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake)
- 1:59 Hate You
- 2:23 Somebody
- 2:43 Too Sad to Dance
- 3:01 Shot Glass of Tears
In addition to Jung Kook's previously released collaborations with rappers Latto ("Seven") and Jack Harlow ("3D"), the BTS member will also team up with DJ Snake and Major Lazer on his debut solo album GOLDEN. The producer and writing credits also feature some big names including Ed Sheeran, Jon Bellion, Diplo, and Shawn Mendes.
On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jung Kook revealed that his album GOLDEN would drop in exactly one month on November 3rd. In a press release for the project, it was explained that the album's title comes from "the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist. Known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ (‘golden youngest’ in Korean) of BTS, Jung Kook is set to unveil a new release with his unique timbre that will captivate listeners worldwide," per Billboard.