Leonard Fournette Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Former Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette is signing with the Buffalo Bills, his agents, David Canter and Ness Mugrabi, confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday (October 30).

"Veteran RB Leonard Fournette passed his physical and is signing with the #Bills practice squad, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Fournette was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason, one year after signing a three-year extension. The 28-year-old spent three seasons with the Buccaneers, which included recording 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts, as well as four receptions for 46 yards during Tampa Bay's win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV during his first season with the franchise.