Leonard Fournette Signing With Super Bowl Contender
By Jason Hall
October 30, 2023
Former Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette is signing with the Buffalo Bills, his agents, David Canter and Ness Mugrabi, confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday (October 30).
"Veteran RB Leonard Fournette passed his physical and is signing with the #Bills practice squad, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
Fournette was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason, one year after signing a three-year extension. The 28-year-old spent three seasons with the Buccaneers, which included recording 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts, as well as four receptions for 46 yards during Tampa Bay's win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV during his first season with the franchise.
Veteran RB Leonard Fournette passed his physical and is signing with the #Bills practice squad, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi. pic.twitter.com/HWG1p11CWU— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 30, 2023
Fournette native led the Buccaneers with 668 yards and three touchdowns on 189 rushing attempts, while also recording 73 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, but only started nine games, with rookie Rachaad White starting the other eight at running back. The former LSU standout was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 4 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and recorded 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns during three seasons with the Jaguars.
Fournette recorded a total of 4,478 yards and 34 touchdowns on 1,132 rushing attempts (4.0 yards per carry) during his first six NFL seasons.