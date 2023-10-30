Man Arrested After Destroying Seattle Park With Stolen Excavator

Seattle residents are furious after someone used a stolen excavator to destroy a beloved neighborhood park. Witnesses told KOMO the destruction happened at Dr. Jose Rizal Park in the Beacon Hill neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Saturday (October 28).

The suspect reportedly knocked over trees and ripped up trees during his rampage. According to witnesses, he was spotted driving heavy machinery on the sidewalk before the incident and even dropping off pallets in the park. Residents told reporters they believe he stole the excavator from a nearby construction site.

On top of that, bystanders claim it took an hour for police to respond to the incident. Eventually, officers did show up and took him away in a police car.

“It’s scary seeing someone with a big excavator going through the park," Genevive Courtney told KOMO. "It could have been a lot worse of a situation and he could have hurt people with it, he could have hurt more property with it."

It's not just residents who are upset with the situation. Volunteers who spent dozens of hours beautifying and restoring the park said they were devastated that all their hard work was uprooted.

“There are trees that have been planted by volunteers over the years to reforest Seattle that have been crushed," Craig Thompson, a longtime park steward, explained to the news station. "There have been other native plants that have been impacted and driven into the ground."

In an interview with FOX 13, Thompson continued, "He’s undone hundreds of hours of volunteer work... What we have seen today is one person who decided to undo all of that work for the sake of whatever reason he had in his irrational mind."

KOMO reached out to the Seattle Police Department for more information on the suspect's arrest but they haven't heard back.