Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out After His 'Tragic' Death

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Matthew Perry's family has shared a statement after the unexpected death of the actor. On Saturday, October 28th, the Friends star died by an apparent drowning at the age of 54. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family told People on Sunday, October 29th. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

The statement continued, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

On Saturday, Perry was found unresponsive in his home jacuzzi two hours after playing pickleball. He was reported to be in "good spirits" after the game, sources told TMZ. They also reported that Perry was found by his assistant after the actor asked him to pick up a new iPhone and prescription glasses for him. After arriving two hours later, the assistant found Perry unresponsive.

Fans and celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the actor and reminisce on his beloved role of Chandler Bing on Friends. Warner Bros. TV, which produced the sitcom, also shared their own statement about Perry. "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family," they wrote per People. "The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

As of Monday, October 30th, Perry's cause of death is "deferred" and further investigation was requested as a toxicology report is pending, according to a report released by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.