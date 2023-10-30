Matthew Perry's Final Texts With Former Costar Ione Skye Revealed

He also added, "Hope you are healthy and happy," to which Skye replied, "Yes. I am both. I think! Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you." For their final text, Skye "liked" a message from Perry that read, "Me too. That one afternoon I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!"

On Saturday, October 28th, Perry was found unresponsive in his home jacuzzi two hours after playing pickleball. He was reported to be in "good spirits" after the game, sources told TMZ. They also reported that Perry was found by his assistant after the actor asked him to pick up a new iPhone and prescription glasses for him. After arriving two hours later, the assistant found Perry unresponsive.

Perry's family shared a statement following his unexpected death. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."