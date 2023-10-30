Matthew Perry's Final Texts With Former Costar Ione Skye Revealed

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Some of Matthew Perry's final text exchanges have been revealed by his former costar Ione Skye. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, October 29th, to share screenshots of their last messages just weeks prior to his unexpected death this past weekend. "My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy," she captioned the post, which also included a throwback photo of her and Perry.

The texts she shared were sent by Perry on October 15th. "Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating ( I meditate now) and "In You [sic] Eyes" started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are," Perry wrote.

He also added, "Hope you are healthy and happy," to which Skye replied, "Yes. I am both. I think! Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you." For their final text, Skye "liked" a message from Perry that read, "Me too. That one afternoon I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!"

On Saturday, October 28th, Perry was found unresponsive in his home jacuzzi two hours after playing pickleball. He was reported to be in "good spirits" after the game, sources told TMZ. They also reported that Perry was found by his assistant after the actor asked him to pick up a new iPhone and prescription glasses for him. After arriving two hours later, the assistant found Perry unresponsive.

Perry's family shared a statement following his unexpected death. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

