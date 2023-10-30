Minnesota City Named Worst Place To Live In The Entire State

Have you heard the saying, "One man's trash is another man's treasure?"

With this in mind, what one person considers a horrible place to live, another might consider their favorite spot in the world! This is especially true for the list of the worst cities to live in across America. Analyzing housing costs in comparison to income, poverty rates, and drug-induced fatalities, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the "worst" places to live in each state.

According to the list, the worst place to live in Minnesota is Cambridge. Cambridge has a poverty rate of 8.4%. Houses in this city cost an average of $187,500, but residents only make $57,969 per year. There were a total of 9,454 residents living in Cambridge when the data was sourced to make this list.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the worst places to live across the country:

"To identify the worst cities to live in every state, 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 22 measures across three categories: economy, quality of life, and community. Data on population, employment, unemployment, median home value, median household income, median property taxes paid, commuter characteristics, average travel time to work, and poverty came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates for the period 2017 to 2021. Employment data used to calculate five-year employment growth are five-year estimates for the years 2012 to 2016."

For continued methodology and the rest of the states on the list visit 247wallst.com.