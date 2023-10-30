Missouri Restaurant Named The 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered.

Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to compile a list of the best hole-in-the-wall diner in each state. According to the site, "There are a ton of great local joints serving cheap, tasty eats, but if you're not careful, you might drive right past them."

So which Missouri restaurant was named the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the state?

Courtesy Diner

This St. Louis diner is a favorite for many who stop by for its traditional diner cuisine. Cheapism suggests ordering the slinger, a "breakfast concoction of meat (usually sausage), eggs, hash browns, chili, cheese, and onions."

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"This old-school, greasy diner food — and customers, many who've been regulars for years, love it. This iconic diner is located in Gateway City's historic Clayton-Tamm neighborhood. Diners who have a taste for adventure after their meal can head north to 1,300-acre Forest Park, which is home to the St. Louis Zoo as well as the city's Art Museum."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best hidden gem diners around the country.