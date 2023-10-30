New Poll Shows Where Trump Stands Months Ahead Of Iowa Caucus

Former President Donald Trump has a nearly 30-point lead over all other declared Republican presidential candidates in Iowa months ahead of the Iowa caucus, according to the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted by Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer released on Monday (October 30).

Two-thirds of likely GOP caucusgoers were reported to dismiss the charges against Trump, who initially had a more than 20-point lead in the first NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted by Selzer in August. Trump was reported to be the first choice among 43% of Republicans in October, an increase from 42% during the initial poll in August.

“My life was a lot better when Trump was in office. I felt safe; things were cheaper; he helped out the farmers and my parents. Things were better — plain and simple,” said poll respondent Kendall Pelzer, who told NBC News that he's caucusing for Trump.

Selzer, who has been conducting Iowa polls for the past three decades, said "this is a good poll for Donald Trump," noting that Trump had "improved from August" despite his ongoing legal battles.

The latest poll, which was conducted from October 22 to October 26, also showed that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had moved up to tie with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place among Iowa Republicans. DeSantis was initially reported to be the first choice among 19% of Republicans, but dropped to 16% in the latest poll, while Haley went from 6% in August to 16% in October.