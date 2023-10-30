Pennsylvania Destination Named 'Richest City' In The Entire State

Have you ever driven through a city or a small town and admired its clean streets, beautiful architecture, and large houses? These attributes could be a credit to the pride of the town's residents in keeping up with living standards, or the city could simply house a lot of wealthy locals.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the richest city in all of Pennsylvania is Philadelphia/Camden. The median household income in Philadelphia is $84,123 compared to a statewide income of $71,798. 6,241,164 people currently live in Philadelphia.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the richest city in all of Pennsylvania:

"Using metro area level data on median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest city in every state. Additional income and population data also came from the ACS. It is important to note that four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed in these places rank as the richest by default only. "

