Philadelphia Named Among 'Best In Travel' For 2024

Philadelphia was recently named one of the best places in the world to travel to in 2024!

According to Lonely Planet, Philly made the list for its unrivaled culture, endless entertainment, historic museums, and unmatched energy. Also known as the "birthplace of the United States" and the "City of Brotherly Love," Philadelphia is constantly praised for its delicious food scene; after all, who doesn't want to indulge in a Philly cheesesteak where cheesesteaks are served best?

Lonely Planet recommended trying out the historic Italian market for "antipasti at Di Bruno Bros," tacos, and a non-stop concession of cheesesteaks. After enjoying a meal at the Italian market, travelers can head to the Reading Terminal Market for ice cream and cannolis, among other tasty food options scattered across the city. Other locations that made the "best of travel" list for 2024 include Jakarta, Indonesia, Prague, Czech Republic, Poland, Spain, and South Africa, to name a few.

Here's what Lonely Planet had to say about visiting Philadelphia in 2024:

"At the confluence of the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers sits the nation's first World Heritage City, the birthplace of the United States and the ‘City of Brotherly Love'. But in all that historic high-mindedness what can get lost is modern Philly's kinetic energy – and tectonically shifting cultural core. Between major new openings and milestone anniversary events, the museums alone warrant a trip in 2024 (as do its eateries to keep you fueled)."

For a continued list of the best places in the world to travel to in 2024, visit lonelyplanet.com.