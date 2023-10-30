The Cheapest Luxury Hotel In Colorado

Picking the right accommodation is just as important as the destination itself. Sometimes, you may want that little extra something to help you relax after a day full of fun and exploration, whether that's a spa day or chilling at a pool. While luxury hotels are usually reserved for the rich elite, there are some that can be within the budgets of other folks.

If you're looking to spice up your vacation, CashNetUSA rounded up the cheapest luxury hotel in every state and 10 major U.S. cities. Analysts determined their picks by searching through Hotels.com to find the cheapest one-night stay in a five-star hotel in each state. Four-star hotels were included in the search when they couldn't find an available five-star hotel.

According to the list, Colorado's top pick is The Broadmoor! Located in Colorado Springs, this five-star hotel's prices go as low as $501 per night. This iconic resort has many acclaimed restaurants, a spa, a fitness center, award-winning golf courses, and much more.