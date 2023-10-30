The Cheapest Luxury Hotel In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

October 30, 2023

Standard hotel room in a luxury hotel in Moscow
Photo: Vostok / Moment / Getty Images

Picking the right accommodation is just as important as the destination itself. Sometimes, you may want that little extra something to help you relax after a day full of fun and exploration, whether that's a spa day or chilling at a pool. While luxury hotels are usually reserved for the rich elite, there are some that can be within the budgets of other folks.

If you're looking to spice up your vacation, CashNetUSA rounded up the cheapest luxury hotel in every state and 10 major U.S. cities. Analysts determined their picks by searching through Hotels.com to find the cheapest one-night stay in a five-star hotel in each state. Four-star hotels were included in the search when they couldn't find an available five-star hotel.

According to the list, Washington State's top pick is the Lotte Hotel Seattle! This five-star hotel's prices go as low as $375 per night. This high-altitude spot has a restaurant and lounge as well as a spa and fitness center.

The website named the DoubleTree by Hilton Deadwood at Cadillac Jack’s in South Dakota the cheapest luxury hotel in the country. Writers said they found a room for $73 per night at the time of publication. The ARIA Resort & Casino in Nevada claimed the crown as the West's cheapest luxury hotel.

Check out the full report on CashNetUSA's website.

