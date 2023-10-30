This Colorado City Has The Most Expensive Homes In The State

As inflation continues to rock all aspects of the real estate industry, more and more Americans are on the hunt for places with cheaper homes. Now that we've found affordable cities for homebuyers in Colorado, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum.

Stacker revealed which Colorado cities have the most expensive homes in the state. For their refreshed list, researchers "compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Colorado using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib."

According to the website, Aspen has the Centennial State's most expensive homes! Part of the Glenwood Springs metropolitan area, this city's typical home value is $3,370,042. While home prices have dropped by 7.5% over the past year, the area has seen an increase of 68% over a five-year period.

Here are the Top 10 cities with the most expensive houses in Colorado:

Aspen Cherry Hills Village Bow Mar Mountain Village Telluride Edwards Snowmass Village Vail Columbine Valley Crested Butte

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.