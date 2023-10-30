This Florida City Has The Most Expensive Homes In The State

As inflation continues to rock all aspects of the real estate industry, more and more Americans are on the hunt for places with cheaper homes. Now that we've found affordable cities for homebuyers in Florida, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum.

Stacker revealed which Florida cities have the most expensive homes in the state. For their refreshed list, researchers "compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib."

According to the website, Jupiter Island has the Sunshine State's most expensive homes! Part of the Port St. Lucie metropolitan area, this city's typical home value is $9,677,450. While home prices have dropped by 11.5% over the past year, the area has seen an increase of 72.1% over a five-year period.

Here are the Top 10 cities with the most expensive houses in Florida:

Jupiter Island Golden Beach Fisher Island Manalapan Jupiter Inlet Colony Boca Grande Golf Gulf Stream Anna Maria Palm Beach

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.