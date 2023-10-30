This Florida Restaurant Has The Best View In The Entire State

Many attributes can enhance the dining experience, such features can be considered a "feast for the eyes." While design and decor can be nice to look at, nothing beats the breathtaking scenery of nature. Imagine enjoying your delicious meal with a gentle sea breeze, among majestic mountains, or with a beautiful forest surrounding the restaurant. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants offering scenic views while enjoying great food.

That's why HawaiianIslands.com utilized data from TripAdvisor to determine every state's restaurant with the "most beautiful" views. According to the website, Latitudes is the top pick for Florida!

Located in Key West, this award-winning restaurant gives you an amazing view of the Gulf of Mexico, complete with warm temperatures and a nice ocean breeze. It also ranked among the Top 10 U.S. restaurants with the most gorgeous views. The eatery's website further explains what diners can look forward to:

"Start the day with classic egg dishes and tropical fruit, and tuck into fresh local fish and steaks with a bottle of wine from our well-curated list when the sun sets. At Latitudes, you can have it all: wonderful cuisine, ambiance, and service."