This Washington City Has The Most Expensive Homes In The State

As inflation continues to rock all aspects of the real estate industry, more and more Americans are on the hunt for places with cheaper homes. Now that we've found affordable cities for homebuyers in Washington State, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum.

Stacker revealed which Washington cities have the most expensive homes in the state. For their refreshed list, researchers "compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Washington using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib."

According to the website, Hunts Point has the Evergreen State's most expensive homes! Part of the Seattle metropolitan area, this city's typical home value is $7,564,652. While home prices have dropped by 7.1% over the past year, the area has seen an increase of 51.1% over a five-year period.

Here are the Top 10 cities with the most expensive houses in Washington:

Hunts Point Medina Yarrow Point Clyde Hill Beaux Arts Village Woodway Mercer Island Sammamish Bellevue Redmond

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.