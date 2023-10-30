This Washington Restaurant Has The Best View In The Entire State

Many attributes can enhance the dining experience, such features can be considered a "feast for the eyes." While design and decor can be nice to look at, nothing beats the breathtaking scenery of nature. Imagine enjoying your delicious meal with a gentle sea breeze, among majestic mountains, or with a beautiful forest surrounding the restaurant. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants offering scenic views while enjoying great food.

That's why HawaiianIslands.com utilized data from TripAdvisor to determine every state's restaurant with the "most beautiful" views. According to the website, Salty’s on Alki Beach is the top pick for Washington State!

Located in Seattle, this award-winning restaurant offers amazing views of both Elliot Bay and the city skyline. The eatery's website further explains what diners can look forward to:

"We bend over backwards to please you with our award-winning fresh Northwest seafood cuisine and attentive friendly service... Whether enjoying Dungeness crab and Maine lobster to our world-famous Alaskan salmon and halibut in season, oysters and clams from Northwest beaches, steak, pasta, chicken or luncheon salads and sandwiches, you will find many choices on our menus to please the most discriminating palate."