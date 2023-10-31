'Can't-Miss' Restaurant Named Washington's Best Steakhouse

When someone thinks of beef, many favorites come to mind like burgers, brisket, and short ribs. Nothing compares to the almighty steak, which comes in various cuts. While you can easily throw a steak on your own grill or skillet, there's nothing like a juicy cut cooked perfectly by culinary professionals. Plus, you can treat yourself to their luxurious sides and drink pairings.

For all the steak lovers out there, Taste of Home refreshed its list of every state's best steakhouse. According to the website, Washington State's top choice is The Butcher's Table! Opening its doors in 2016, this restaurant has already made a splash with both residents and tourists. Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"Seattle is best known for its seafood restaurants, but you can’t miss a visit to The Butcher’s Table. The menu features Mishima Reserve wagyu, born and bred in America. Start with a flight of 4-ounce cuts and definitely order a side of fries (which are fried in beef fat)."