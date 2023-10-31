Child Ingested THC-Infused Candy They Got At School's Trunk Or Treat Event

Authorities in California are urging parents to get their children's Halloween candy after a child ingested THC-infused candy they got from a trunk or treat event at their school.

The Alameda Police Department said that one child was sickened after eating a piece of candy that was infused with THC at Amelia Earhart Elementary School on Sunday (October 29).

"We are currently investigating the report of a child ingesting THC-infused candy they received at a local Halloween trick-or-treating event over the weekend. The child became ill and sought immediate medical attention," the department wrote on Facebook.

According to KTVU, several parents who attended the event also found THC-infused candies in their children's bags. The candies looked like individually wrapped Starburst and were clearly labeled as containing THC.

"I think none of us expected that something like this could happen," Beth Meloy, a parent who attended with her child, told the news station. "It was a great event. Everyone had a good time. There were a lot of family volunteers handing out candy from their trunks."

The police are trying to find out who handed out the weed-infused candies.

"So far, we have done some interviews with different staff members people who were at the event," said Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi. "Our goal is to figure out how this occurred and whether there was malicious intent, was it an accident, and how can we prevent this from happening again."