Ed Sheeran Channels His Inner 'Chucky' In Amazing Halloween Transformation

Ed Sheeran is getting into the Halloween spirit, completely transforming himself into one of the most recognizable horror film characters ever.

The "Bad Habits" singer dressed as Chucky from the Child's Play franchise, a doll possessed by a serial killer who continues his rampage when taken in by an unsuspecting family. Sheeran took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 31) to show off his take on the demonic doll, wishing his followers a "Happy Halloween" from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he performed over the weekend.

In the pics, Sheeran fully embodies the character, wearing a dirtied overalls over a colorful striped shirt. He completed the look with his signature red hair tussled and stitches drawn across his face. And in case you're unfamiliar with Chucky, Sheeran included a snap of the murdering doll himself, complete with manic evil grin.