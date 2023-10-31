Ed Sheeran Channels His Inner 'Chucky' In Amazing Halloween Transformation
By Sarah Tate
October 31, 2023
Ed Sheeran is getting into the Halloween spirit, completely transforming himself into one of the most recognizable horror film characters ever.
The "Bad Habits" singer dressed as Chucky from the Child's Play franchise, a doll possessed by a serial killer who continues his rampage when taken in by an unsuspecting family. Sheeran took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 31) to show off his take on the demonic doll, wishing his followers a "Happy Halloween" from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he performed over the weekend.
In the pics, Sheeran fully embodies the character, wearing a dirtied overalls over a colorful striped shirt. He completed the look with his signature red hair tussled and stitches drawn across his face. And in case you're unfamiliar with Chucky, Sheeran included a snap of the murdering doll himself, complete with manic evil grin.
The "Shape Of You" singer is no stranger to the macabre, recently revealing that he has a chapel in his backyard that will serve as his final resting place. However, it's not all doom and gloom. He also shared that it can be a place full of happy memories as he's had friends get married there.
Sheeran also recently dropped his third album of the year, a bonus album filled with all the same songs as his recent Autumn Variations album but that were recorded in the living rooms of several fans. Calling it "such a fun way to meet fans," the sessions took place in 14 homes over the course of two days.