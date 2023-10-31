Ed Sheeran Channels His Inner 'Chucky' In Amazing Halloween Transformation

By Sarah Tate

October 31, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is getting into the Halloween spirit, completely transforming himself into one of the most recognizable horror film characters ever.

The "Bad Habits" singer dressed as Chucky from the Child's Play franchise, a doll possessed by a serial killer who continues his rampage when taken in by an unsuspecting family. Sheeran took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 31) to show off his take on the demonic doll, wishing his followers a "Happy Halloween" from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he performed over the weekend.

In the pics, Sheeran fully embodies the character, wearing a dirtied overalls over a colorful striped shirt. He completed the look with his signature red hair tussled and stitches drawn across his face. And in case you're unfamiliar with Chucky, Sheeran included a snap of the murdering doll himself, complete with manic evil grin.

The "Shape Of You" singer is no stranger to the macabre, recently revealing that he has a chapel in his backyard that will serve as his final resting place. However, it's not all doom and gloom. He also shared that it can be a place full of happy memories as he's had friends get married there.

Sheeran also recently dropped his third album of the year, a bonus album filled with all the same songs as his recent Autumn Variations album but that were recorded in the living rooms of several fans. Calling it "such a fun way to meet fans," the sessions took place in 14 homes over the course of two days.

Ed Sheeran
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.