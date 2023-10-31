Historic Restaurant Named Colorado's Best Steakhouse

When someone thinks of beef, many favorites come to mind like burgers, brisket, and short ribs. Nothing compares to the almighty steak, which comes in various cuts. While you can easily throw a steak on your own grill or skillet, there's nothing like a juicy cut cooked perfectly by culinary professionals. Plus, you can treat yourself to their luxurious sides and drink pairings.

For all the steak lovers out there, Taste of Home refreshed its list of every state's best steakhouse. According to the website, Colorado's top choice is Buckhorn Exchange! Here's why this historic restaurant is getting the spotlight:

"Denver’s original steakhouse has a true Wild West feel—probably because it’s been open since the 1890s. You’ll find the walls lined with taxidermy and collectible guns and a menu filled with a variety of red meat options. In addition to high-quality beef, you’ll also find elk, buffalo and other exotic meats!"