Illinois' 'Can't Miss Restaurant' Was One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorites

Picture it.

You have a friend visiting Chicago for the first time, and they want to experience all of the best things that The Windy City has to offer. They are only in town for a little while, and have time to dine at one restaurant. What restaurant would you suggest? Despite the state housing thousands of eateries, there is one historic city staple that residents and visitors alike simply cannot miss!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the one restaurant you cannot miss in Illinois is Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern located in Chicago. This standout spot is known for being frequented by none other than Frank Sinatra (among other celebrities) himself in the 1970s!

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the one can't miss restaurant in the entire state:

"Frank Sinatra was a regular at this 1932-vintage tavern and barbecued rib joint, with its linoleum floor, bare red tables, and nautical decor. Sinatra, hosting a party there in the 1970s, reportedly ordered 'Ribs, and keep ’em coming!' The list of other celebrities who have enjoyed the food at this Chicago standby includes Conan O’Brien, Jack Black, Mike Ditka, Goldie Hawn, and Helen Mirren.

For a continued list of the best can't-miss restaurants across the country visit 247wallst.com.