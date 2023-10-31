Jeezy Announces Upcoming Double-Album Title And Release Date

Jeezy's new album marks the end of his 20-year run at Def Jam Recordings. His forthcoming studio album will be his first release via his imprint CTE New World and Stem Distribution. The album comes months after he released his first book Adversity For Sale: You Gotta Believe. Jeezy details his rise to fame in the music industry and highlights other struggles in his life. His book arrived in August in honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and became a New York Times bestselling memoir shortly after its release.



“This is a life-changing moment for me and for all of us,” Jeezy said about his bestselling book. “We did this together for the culture. To witness people embracing my story and evolution is an incredible feeling… It’s a powerful realization that my story has the potential to inspire and empower others in a profound way.”



Jeezy's follow-up to last year's SNOFALL will arrive on Friday, November 3. Check out the full tracklist below.