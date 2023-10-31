Jeezy Announces Upcoming Double-Album Title And Release Date
By Tony M. Centeno
October 31, 2023
Jeezy is preparing to release the biggest project he's made in years.
On Monday, October 30, the Atlanta rapper announced the plans for his upcoming album I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. The double-disc project will allow Jeezy to speak on "topics and people that have shaped him both personally and professionally," according to a press release. He'll also touch on the traumatic events and personal growth he experienced throughout his journey to stardom and independence. Beatmakers like ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, Hendrix and more contribute to I Might Forgive... while The J.U.S.T.I.C.E League serve as executive producers of the other half of the album But I Don't Forget.
Jeezy's new album marks the end of his 20-year run at Def Jam Recordings. His forthcoming studio album will be his first release via his imprint CTE New World and Stem Distribution. The album comes months after he released his first book Adversity For Sale: You Gotta Believe. Jeezy details his rise to fame in the music industry and highlights other struggles in his life. His book arrived in August in honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and became a New York Times bestselling memoir shortly after its release.
“This is a life-changing moment for me and for all of us,” Jeezy said about his bestselling book. “We did this together for the culture. To witness people embracing my story and evolution is an incredible feeling… It’s a powerful realization that my story has the potential to inspire and empower others in a profound way.”
Jeezy's follow-up to last year's SNOFALL will arrive on Friday, November 3. Check out the full tracklist below.
I Might Forgive…
1. I Might Forgive
2. My Name
3. No Complaining
4. They Don't Love Me
5. Trust No One
6. Sad
7. Couldn't Lose if I Tried
8. Rewrite History
9. Never Had a Bad Day in My Life
10. This Too Shall Pass
11. Don't Deserve Me
12. If I'm Being Honest
13. Don't Cheat
14. Shine On Me
15. Keep The Change
But I Don't Forget
1. Delusional
2. Nothin to Prove
3. Titanic
4. Everything About Me Is True
5. Expectations
6. Claim to Fame
7. What I Gotta Do
8. My Intentions
9. Never Be a Fan
10. Sade
11. Don't Let Up
12. Since Pac Died
13. Free Champagne
14. No Choice