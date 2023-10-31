John Stamos Says Matthew Perry Kept Him From Wanting To 'Quit Showbiz'

John Stamos is opening up about a touching story involving the late Matthew Perry. Several days after the actor's unexpected death, the Full House star took to Instagram to share some kind words about their time together on the set of Friends. Alongside a clip of his guest role on the beloved '90s sitcom, Stamos told the story of Perry making him feel okay after an embarrassing onstage moment.

"Matthew and I had been friendly long before “Friends” So, when I guest stared as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot," Stamos wrote in the caption. "Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, “The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.” I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed."

Stamos continued, "We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: “Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognize him at first because he’s so much better looking in person!" I never forgot that and the world will never forget you. #ripmathewperry"