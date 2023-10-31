“We build all of the tools from scratch to ensure there are absolutely no third party apps tracking you," Light's website says about the phone. "In this time of ‘Surveillance Capitalism’ and the ‘Attention Economy,’ the Light Phone represents a different option. You are the customer, not the product. This is a phone for humans.”



At the moment, there are a limited amount of "tools" (similar to "applications") like directions and a simple music player that also allows you to listen to podcasts. The upcoming limited edition, which arrives next month, will include a new "language" tool that's exclusive to only 250 phones. Customers will be able to ask the phone a question, shake it, and receive a response on the screen. It will also come equipped with a calendar, voice notes, alarms, and calculator. The Light Phone II can also be used as a personal hotspot.



This is pgLang's first step into the tech space since its launch in 2020. Since then, K Dot has released "The Hillbillies" with his cousin and labelmate Baby Keem through the imprint and partnered with Converse for a special edition of the Converse Chuck 70. The Light Phone II will be available via pg-lang.com on Thursday, November 2. Get a better look at the phone below.