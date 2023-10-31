“I took him to Trump house and he did the most," Ray J wrote. "They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct.”



Wack 100 responded and said there's nothing wrong with Kodak. 'Yak also saw the comments and decided to shoot back during his Instagram Live session. In his rant, the Sniper Gang leader not only denied Ray J's version of events but he also threatened to beat up Ray J and hurled several profane insults.



“Ray J, your little ass a b***h, homie. A n***a don’t need no help, p*ssy-ass b***h. I’m skraight, dumb-ass boy. F**k wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little ass,” the Florida rapper warned. “You ain’t have nothing to do with that Trump s**t ... This f**k n***a wanted to go to Mar-a-Lago. You don’t know me. I be hating that p*ssy-ass s**t. You a Boosie-ass n***a. You wanna just go viral when a n***a could just call a n***a or DM a n***a or something."



See Ray J's response and watch The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.

