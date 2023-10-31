Kodak Black Fires Back At Ray J Over Comments About Upsetting Donald Trump
By Tony M. Centeno
October 31, 2023
Kodak Black wants all the smoke with Ray J.
On Sunday, October 29, the Florida rapper hopped on Instagram Live to refute claims Ray J made about his previous meeting with Donald Trump. Kodak responded to comments the reality TV star left under Akademik's post about his recent Drink Champs interview, in which 'Yak appeared to act strange and slurred his words. At first, Ray J said he wanted to help the "Super Gremlin" rapper but then he revealed how his last interaction with Kodak and former President Donald Trump went. According to Ray J, the meeting didn't go well.
#KodakBlack's Stern Message to Ray J Over "Drink Champs" Worries | #HardKnockNews pic.twitter.com/EkYDmb1ZFB— Hard Knock News (@hardknocknews2) October 30, 2023
“I took him to Trump house and he did the most," Ray J wrote. "They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct.”
Wack 100 responded and said there's nothing wrong with Kodak. 'Yak also saw the comments and decided to shoot back during his Instagram Live session. In his rant, the Sniper Gang leader not only denied Ray J's version of events but he also threatened to beat up Ray J and hurled several profane insults.
“Ray J, your little ass a b***h, homie. A n***a don’t need no help, p*ssy-ass b***h. I’m skraight, dumb-ass boy. F**k wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little ass,” the Florida rapper warned. “You ain’t have nothing to do with that Trump s**t ... This f**k n***a wanted to go to Mar-a-Lago. You don’t know me. I be hating that p*ssy-ass s**t. You a Boosie-ass n***a. You wanna just go viral when a n***a could just call a n***a or DM a n***a or something."
See Ray J's response and watch The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.
