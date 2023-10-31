Las Vegas Man Arrested Over Violent Threats To Jewish Senator Jacky Rosen

A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen. The Department of Justice said that 43-year-old John Anthony Miller called Rosen's office and left numerous threatening voicemails over the course of several weeks.

In the profanity-laced voicemails, he threatened to assault, kidnap, and kill Rosen. He also made anti-Semitic comments, telling her he was going to finish "what Hitler started."

Senator Rosen is Jewish.

"Senator, I'm sorry to say, but ya know what, you're a piece of s***, and you're gonna burn in f****** hell for your f****** crimes," he said in one of the voicemails.

Miller is also accused of showing up at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in Las Vegas demanding to meet with Rosen. He was denied entry to the courthouse by a security guard and started shouting profanities.

Miller was taken into custody last week and charged with one count of threatening a public official.

"Threats against public officials should be taken seriously," a spokesperson for Rosen said. "Senator Rosen trusts the U.S. Attorney's office and federal law enforcement to handle this matter."