Lloyd Banks Drops His New Mixtape 'Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 31, 2023
Lloyd Banks is back with another creepy edition of his Halloween Havoc mixtape series.
On Tuesday, October 31, the New York native delivered Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr. The 15-track project comes with fresh collaborations with Vado ("Diamond Heist" and Sy Ari Da Kid ("Bad Advice"). Banks also calls on producers Cartune Beatz, Buda & Grandz, George Getson, Haas Almadhi, LJ Milan, Mr. Authentic and Wes King to throw down beats for the mixtape. Banks announced the project by posting a bone-chilling trailer just hours before its release.
"Ok it’s that time of the year again!!!! Halloween Havoc IV!!! On the way!!!" Banks wrote in his caption.
Halloween Havoc is the first mixtape series Banks launched back in 2008. He dropped the sequel Halloween Havoc 2 in 2015 and followed up with the third installment Halloween Havoc 3: Four Days of Fury a year later. Banks' newest project comes six months after he release previous album The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain. His latest studio LP features collaborations with Method Man, 38 Spesh, Tony Yayo, Vado, Dave East and Cormega. The former G-Unit rapper spoke with iHeartRadio about his album earlier this year.
"Let's be real," Banks said. "This album was really about me showing and proving again and kicking ass... As crazy as it sounds, it's 20 years in, you gotta remind people sometimes. Now that I feel like I reached my goal, I could get back to all the different levels of Lloyd Banks."
Listen to Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr below.