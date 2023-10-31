Lloyd Banks Drops His New Mixtape 'Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr'

Lloyd Banks is back with another creepy edition of his Halloween Havoc mixtape series.



On Tuesday, October 31, the New York native delivered Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr. The 15-track project comes with fresh collaborations with Vado ("Diamond Heist" and Sy Ari Da Kid ("Bad Advice"). Banks also calls on producers Cartune Beatz, Buda & Grandz, George Getson, Haas Almadhi, LJ Milan, Mr. Authentic and Wes King to throw down beats for the mixtape. Banks announced the project by posting a bone-chilling trailer just hours before its release.



"Ok it’s that time of the year again!!!! Halloween Havoc IV!!! On the way!!!" Banks wrote in his caption.