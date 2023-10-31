Nebraska's 'Can't Miss Restaurant' Serves Pancakes The Size Of Plates

Picture it.

You have a friend visiting Nebraska for the first time, and they want to experience all of the best things that the beautiful Cornhusker State has to offer. They are only in town for a little while, and have time to dine at one restaurant during their travels. What restaurant would you suggest?

Despite housing thousands of eateries, there is one state staple that residents and visitors alike simply cannot miss!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the one restaurant you cannot miss in Nebraska is Harold’s Koffee House located in Omaha. This standout spot is known for its large pancakes and delicious breakfast items.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the one can't miss restaurant in the entire state:

"Harold’s dates its origins back to post-World War II days, and has been in its current location since 1968. Come here in the morning for plate-sized buttermilk pancakes or a ranchers plate consisting of a 5-ounce sirloin steak or pork chop with hash browns, two eggs any style, and a choice of toast, biscuit, or (plate-sized?) pancake. Lunch is sandwiches and burgers plus some “family favorites” like country-fried steak and sliced tenderloin."

For a continued list of the best can't-miss restaurants across the country visit 247wallst.com.