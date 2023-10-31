Big cities often require big bucks to live comfortably in, so it's definitely no surprise that in these metropolises across the United States, income levels significantly surpass the national average.

By delving into data from the 2022 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. has discerned the wealthiest city in each state. Additional income and population statistics were also integrated from the ACS.

In a majority of the cities featured in the compilation, the average household income surpasses the national median household income of $74,755, notably in thriving population centers like Boston, New York, Seattle, Austin and San Jose.

Nonetheless, some states do not host high-income cities, as evidenced by the absence of metropolitan areas with median household incomes exceeding $60,000 in economically disadvantaged states such as Mississippi and West Virginia.

Still, in most of the metropolitan areas highlighted in the rankings, the median household income eclipses the state-wide equivalent.

In Nevada, the richest city is Reno: