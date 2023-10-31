NOAA Releases 'Winter Weather Outlook' For Illinois: What To Expect

Winter is well on its way. While portions of the United States continue to experience fair weather, some have already had their first snowfall of the season! Regardless of where you live, it can be nice to know what kind of weather to brace for each season. The NOAA recently released its annual winter weather prediction report that details what weather patterns each region of the country could experience within the next few months.

Per the report, Illinois is expected to endure above-average temperatures and an equal chance of above and below-average precipitation levels for the most part, with the northeastern tip of the state predicted to experience below-average precipitation.