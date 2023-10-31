NOAA Releases 'Winter Weather Outlook' For Illinois: What To Expect
By Logan DeLoye
October 31, 2023
Winter is well on its way. While portions of the United States continue to experience fair weather, some have already had their first snowfall of the season! Regardless of where you live, it can be nice to know what kind of weather to brace for each season. The NOAA recently released its annual winter weather prediction report that details what weather patterns each region of the country could experience within the next few months.
Per the report, Illinois is expected to endure above-average temperatures and an equal chance of above and below-average precipitation levels for the most part, with the northeastern tip of the state predicted to experience below-average precipitation.
Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., NOAA chief scientist, praised the administration's ability to provide annual winter weather outlooks and stressed the importance of predicting the weather in advance.
“These outlooks provide critical guidance on the upcoming season for many industries and sectors of our economy, from energy producers to commodities markets to agricultural interests to tourism. With a strengthening El Nino and more potential climate extremes in an already record-breaking year, we’re lucky to have scientists like those at the Climate Prediction Center helping to build a Weather and Climate-Ready Nation by providing critical operational seasonal climate predictions.”
For more information regarding how the U.S. will be affected by impending winter weather patterns this year, visit noaa.gov.