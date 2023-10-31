Parents Slammed For 'Unschooling' Kids, Not Teaching Them To Read And Write

Their "unconventional parenting" encourages the kids to "take governance of their life" and "make their own choices and decide what goes on in their life." Adele said other parents panic when they learn her kids aren't being taught reading or writing, but she lets critics know it all works out in the end. She said, "Our son was 10 years old when he began taking an interest in wanting to read and write. He just picked up pen and paper and taught himself. He wasn’t bothered about us teaching him. Language is all around them, so they are bound to pick it up. With them not being in a classroom setting, there isn't the pressure there to do certain things by a certain age."

Their desire for this lifestyle began before they had kids, as Adele and Matt had gotten into natural living. She said, "It just became a natural progression that continued and began to affect all of our decisions after I fell pregnant." Now, the kids sleep until they wake up, eat whatever they want when they get hungry, do whatever chores they decide to do and go to sleep when they are tired.

As for anyone who thinks the parents are lazy, Adele explained how it is quite the opposite, noting, "We aren't just sending them off to school for teachers to deal with. We have to respond and adapt accordingly to how they're engaging." Adele also said, "We want them to find their passion, and not waste time in their life, so that they know who they are by the time they get around to having kids.”