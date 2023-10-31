Pennsylvania Bakery Serves The 'Best Pie' In The Entire State

Name something better than taking the first bite of pie knowing that you have a whole slice left to enjoy...we'll wait.

Pie is one of those dishes that you cannot help but enjoy with a smile on your face. Whether you're diving into the delicious dish as a pick-me-up, in celebration of a special event, or because you're simply craving dessert (for the record, you don't need a reason to reward yourself with a sweet treat) there is one shop in each state known for serving the best pie around!

According to a list compiled by Yelp, the best pie in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Beiler's Bakery located in Philadelphia. The featured flavor at this one-stop-pie shop is "apple raisin."

Here's what Yelp had to say about compiling the data to unveil the best pie in each state:

"This is an all-time list of the Top Pie in Every State according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “pie,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.' This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January 24, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of January 24, 2022, 2022."

For a continued list of the best pie in every U.S. state visit blog.yelp.com.