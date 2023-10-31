PHOTOS: Large Moose Unexpectedly Visits Massachusetts Elementary School

A "special visitor" joined the drop-off line at Naquag Elementary School in Rutland on Monday morning (October 30), drawing the attention of local law enforcement officials. According to a Facebook post shared by the Rudland Police Department, a large moose walked around the school just as children were being dropped off for the day. School staff were able to capture photos of the large animal that can be seen casually walking around outside of the front doors of the building amid the fog, rain, and colorful fall trees.

While it is not extremely common for one of these majestic creatures to make its way to a local elementary school, moose sightings are common in certain parts of the state. Massachusetts.gov detailed important safety protocols to follow should you encounter a moose in a densely populated area.

"Never try to approach or pursue a moose. Pursuit not only stresses the animal, but it adds the risk of having a moose chased out into traffic or into a group of bystanders. Wildlife professionals recommend letting the moose find its way out of populated areas and into nearby forested areas."