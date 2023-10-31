The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In October 2023
By Zuri Anderson
November 1, 2023
Happy November! We all survived another harrowing Halloween, full of frights, fun, and hopefully, minimal cavities. What's truly hair-raising is some of the real-life news that came out of Florida last month.
For starters, women are once again dominating the headlines for some wild crimes, from stealing sweeper trucks to high-speed drunken joyrides. They're not the only ones putting others at risk. Two guys are facing charges for striking people with a hatchet, while a firefighter is facing charges for putting a knife to someone's neck over a cast iron skillet "joke."
The most popular story this month actually happened high in the skies. An international flight heading to Tampa was forced to turn around over a possible bomb threat. The truth turned out to be stranger than anyone realized.
You can read all about that and more below:
- Suspected Bomb On Florida-Bound Flight Revealed To Be Adult Diaper
- Florida Deputies Searching For 'Booty Patrol' Truck Pulling Over Drivers
- WATCH: Florida Man Swings Machete At Another Man In 'Road Rage' Attack
- Florida Man Facing Charges For Keeping Alligator In Home Aquarium
- WATCH: Bear Wakes Up Florida Woman By Triggering Doorbell Alert
- Florida Man Demands 'All Bottles' Of Viagra During Pharmacy Robbery
- Florida Teacher Accidentally Shows Students 'Winnie The Pooh' Slasher Film
- Florida Bus Driver Arrested After Driving Around With Sleeping Kid Onboard
- African Tortoise Missing For Years Rescued In Florida: See How Far She Got
- Florida Man Breaks Into Apartment, Climbs Into Sleeping Woman's Bed
- Florida Mother Accused Of Leaving Her Kids In Unlocked SUV To Visit Bar
- WATCH: Florida Woman Drives Stolen Sweeper Truck In High-Speed Chase
- Florida Woman Allegedly Attacks Trooper After Drunken 120 MPH Joyride
- Florida Man Swings Hatchet 'Wildly' At Victim Over Spilled Beer: Cops
- Florida Man Charged For Trying To Distribute Erectile Dysfunction Meds: DOJ
- Florida Firefighter Pulls Knife On Co-Worker Over Cast Iron Skillet: Police