The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In October 2023

Happy November! We all survived another harrowing Halloween, full of frights, fun, and hopefully, minimal cavities. What's truly hair-raising is some of the real-life news that came out of Florida last month.

For starters, women are once again dominating the headlines for some wild crimes, from stealing sweeper trucks to high-speed drunken joyrides. They're not the only ones putting others at risk. Two guys are facing charges for striking people with a hatchet, while a firefighter is facing charges for putting a knife to someone's neck over a cast iron skillet "joke."

The most popular story this month actually happened high in the skies. An international flight heading to Tampa was forced to turn around over a possible bomb threat. The truth turned out to be stranger than anyone realized.

You can read all about that and more below: