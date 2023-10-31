The 'Worst City' To Live In Kentucky Has Been Named

Every state has its own distinct upsides, and, sadly, this means that it also has its separate set of downsides as well.

In certain communities throughout the country, various social and economic factors deteriorate the average living experience. These include not just poverty, but also issues like crime, widespread joblessness, poor health outcomes and limited access to essential services, among other determinants.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a composite index using data from the Census Bureau, FBI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the least desirable places to live in each state. These metrics are categorized into economy, community and overall quality of life.

The assessment considered all locations in the U.S. with sufficient data and populations of at least 8,000, encompassing cities, towns, villages, boroughs and unincorporated communities. In most places on this list, income levels fall below state averages, and residents are more prone to living below the poverty line.

Additionally, many of these areas have been severely impacted by the ongoing opioid crisis, experiencing fatal overdose rates as much as 150% higher than the state's average.

The real estate market in many of these locations often reflects decreased demand to live there. Home prices tend to decline as demand does, with typical homes in these areas often valued anywhere from $11,000 to $455,000 less than the state's average, according to the latest census estimates.

In Kentucky, the worst city to live is Somerset: