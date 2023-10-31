Vikings Trade For Starting QB Amid Kirk Cousins' Injury

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport initially reported on Tuesday (October 31).

The Vikings confirmed the trade shortly after Pelissero and Rapoport's report.

The move comes one day after the team confirmed starting quarterback Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury and hours before the NFL's trade deadline at 4:00 p.m. ET.

"Trade! The #Cardinals are sending QB Josh Dobbs to the #Vikings, sources tell me and @RapSheet. So after losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles, Minnesota brings in Dobbs, who started the first eight games for Arizona. Options in the QB room alongside rookie Jaren Hall," Pelissero wrote on his X account.