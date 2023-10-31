Vikings Trade For Starting QB Amid Kirk Cousins' Injury
By Jason Hall
October 31, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings have acquired veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport initially reported on Tuesday (October 31).
The Vikings confirmed the trade shortly after Pelissero and Rapoport's report.
The move comes one day after the team confirmed starting quarterback Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury and hours before the NFL's trade deadline at 4:00 p.m. ET.
"Trade! The #Cardinals are sending QB Josh Dobbs to the #Vikings, sources tell me and @RapSheet. So after losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles, Minnesota brings in Dobbs, who started the first eight games for Arizona. Options in the QB room alongside rookie Jaren Hall," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
So after losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles, Minnesota brings in Dobbs, who started the first eight games for Arizona. Options in the QB room alongside rookie Jaren Hall. pic.twitter.com/wW5lkX1PVg
Welcome to Minnesota, @josh_dobbs1!— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 31, 2023
The #Vikings have acquired QB Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Cardinals.https://t.co/T6JOh1FwNo pic.twitter.com/FfNTgGpYMo
Dobbs has started in all of the Cardinals' first eight games of the 2023 season amid Kyler Murray's recovery from a torn ACL suffered late last season. Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was removed from Arizona's injury report last week and could potentially make his season debut this week.
Dobbs has thrown for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions on 167 of 266 (62.8 completion percentage) in 2023.
Cousins suffered an Achilles tendon tear during Sunday's (October 29) game against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings officially announced following an MRI Monday (October 30) morning.
Kirk Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics that confirmed an Achilles tendon tear.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 30, 2023
The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. The team will continue to provide updates. pic.twitter.com/8rXFyGtCZV
"Kirk Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics that confirmed an Achilles tendon tear. The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. The team will continue to provide updates," the Vikings wrote on their social media accounts.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Cousins was feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and would undergo an MRI to confirm during his postgame press conference on Sunday. The veteran quarterback was seen hopping on one foot toward the Vikings' bench in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after suffering a non-contact injury. Rookie Jaren Hall played the remainder of the game and threw for 23 yards on 3 of 4 passing.
Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game. The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.