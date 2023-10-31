Vikings Trade For Starting QB Amid Kirk Cousins' Injury

By Jason Hall

October 31, 2023

NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears
Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport initially reported on Tuesday (October 31).

The Vikings confirmed the trade shortly after Pelissero and Rapoport's report.

The move comes one day after the team confirmed starting quarterback Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury and hours before the NFL's trade deadline at 4:00 p.m. ET.

"Trade! The #Cardinals are sending QB Josh Dobbs to the #Vikings, sources tell me and @RapSheet. So after losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles, Minnesota brings in Dobbs, who started the first eight games for Arizona. Options in the QB room alongside rookie Jaren Hall," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Dobbs has started in all of the Cardinals' first eight games of the 2023 season amid Kyler Murray's recovery from a torn ACL suffered late last season. Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was removed from Arizona's injury report last week and could potentially make his season debut this week.

Dobbs has thrown for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions on 167 of 266 (62.8 completion percentage) in 2023.

Cousins suffered an Achilles tendon tear during Sunday's (October 29) game against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings officially announced following an MRI Monday (October 30) morning.

"Kirk Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics that confirmed an Achilles tendon tear. The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. The team will continue to provide updates," the Vikings wrote on their social media accounts.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Cousins was feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and would undergo an MRI to confirm during his postgame press conference on Sunday. The veteran quarterback was seen hopping on one foot toward the Vikings' bench in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after suffering a non-contact injury. Rookie Jaren Hall played the remainder of the game and threw for 23 yards on 3 of 4 passing.

Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game. The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.