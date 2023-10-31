Vikings Trade Starting Offensive Lineman Prior To Deadline: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly traded starting offensive guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo on Tuesday (October 31), hours before the NFL trade deadline.

"The #Vikings are trading standout guard Ezra Cleveland to the #Jaguars, per me, @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo. One of the better young players at his position, Cleveland moves on to beef up another O-line in exchange for a third-day draft pick," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Cleveland started in the Vikings' first six games before missing the past two games due to a foot injury he suffered in the team's Week 6 win against the Chicago Bears. Veteran offensive guard Dalton Rinser, who signed a one-year, $3 million free agency deal in September, has started in Cleveland's absence.