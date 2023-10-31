WATCH: Vandals Give Philadelphia's Rocky Statue A Spooky Makeover

Rocky Balboa or Jack-O-Lantern? You've heard of the headless horseman...but what about a pumpkin-head Rocky?

Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue, located outside of the Philadelphia Art Museum, just got a whole lot spookier. According to ABC6, an unnamed vandal placed a pumpkin on the head of the statue late Monday night (October 30). In an effort to protect the material of the statue, the individual placed a bag over Rocky's head before mounting the pumpkin.

ABC6 mentioned that the night before Halloween is commonly known as "mischief night" around Philly. This is a night where children and teenagers "celebrate with pranks or parties" like cutting out the bottom of a pumpkin, climbing a popular statue, and putting said pumpkin on said statue's head.

Video footage captured by the news station shows Mr. Balboa standing in front of the museum in his usual victory pose with a smiling jack-o-lantern perfectly placed on his head as if to say "Happy Halloween" to museum visitors.