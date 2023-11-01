'Booty Patrol' Busted After Prowling Florida Streets, Pulling Over Drivers

Authorities in Florida have found the "Booty Patrol" driver who's been accused of impersonating law enforcement and pulling over drivers.

According to a Tuesday update (October 31), deputies found both the suspicious vehicle and the driver on Sunday (October 29). Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and issued a citation for violating Florida State Statute 316.2397, which pertains to "Certain Lights Prohibited." They didn't reveal the driver's identity.

The white Chevrolet pickup truck was equipped with red and blue lights, green decals, and the words "BOOTY PATROL" plastered on the vehicle. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was spotted in several other counties but didn't say which ones. At the time, they encouraged anyone pulled over by the Booty Patrol to contact them.

Officials originally alerted the public about the vehicle on Monday (October 30), a day after the driver was already cited. DCSO addressed this in its latest statement on the matter:

"We want to emphasize that DCSO located the vehicle on Sunday, and our initial post aimed to raise awareness about this incident, ensuring that the public can avoid being duped by such individuals. We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who called in with information about the suspicious vehicle, as your continued support is crucial in helping us maintain a safe and secure community for our residents."